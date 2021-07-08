Cancel
Italy will be cheered by 1,000 fans flown in for Sunday’s Euro 2020 final after deal between the UK government and Uefa

By Nick Parker
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago
ITALY will be cheered on by 1,000 fans in Sunday's Euro 2020 final who will have been specially flown in after an agreement was reached between the UK government and Uefa.

They will arrive in special charter flights from Milan and Rome after the greenlight was given by authorities - providing Covid protocols are strictly followed.

The fans' attendance will be a boost for the Italians as they take on England at Wembley on Sunday evening Credit: Alamy

As an amber country, anyone arriving from Italy has to quarantine for ten days - or take a test to release after five - meaning the majority of Italians at Wembley on Sunday will be ex-pats.

There are around 600,000 Italians living in the UK with around 150,000 in London alone and a mad dash for tickets has already begun.

Those arriving from Italy for the final had to register their interest by midnight last night with the package costing €650 plus ticket.

They will have to show a negative Covid test on departure from Italy and they will be driven to a hotel where they will stay until they are transferred to the ground.

Officials said they would remain in their 'bubble' and the five charter flights taking them back will leave from Luton immediately after the game.

In a statement, the Italian FA said: "The initiative allows for travel providing a series of conditions are respected with regard to the British government's quarantine regulations on spectators arriving from Italy."

Meanwhile yesterday Italian media ramped up the hype ahead of the final with top-selling Gazzetta Dello Sport saying brazenly on its front page "Let's take the crown" adding that:"Denmark spooked the home team, who needed extra time and a disputed Kane penalty to win."

England fans will be packing out the stands at the home of English football as the Three Lions fight for glory Credit: Getty
Harry Kane's penalty has been the subject of derision in the Italian press Credit: Reuters

Their match report claimed England won thanks to a ''gifted penalty" before saying that on Sunday Italy needed to ''dominate the Three Lions."

La Repubblica said: "The only mistake in a sensational match was from the referee and it's a shame that England's win was dampened thanks to the splash from Sterling's dive, winning that was never there."

While Corriere della Sera said: "England had to work hard for their win, thanks also to a dubious penalty".

