Covid-19’s Genetic Flashpoints Identified in Giant Global Study

bloomberglaw.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNA of 50,000 virus patients and two million uninfected probed. Throughout the pandemic, one crucial question has perplexed scientists worldwide: Why do some people become so sick from Covid-19 while others show no symptoms at all?. Now, a peek deep into the human genome by a global initiative with more...

