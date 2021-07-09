Water Commission continues to encourage residents to reduce water usage
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Water Commission is asking the community to continue to monitor and reduce water usage following a nationwide chlorine shortage. According to a press release from the Medford Water Commission, the distribution facility is up and running again and the situation has improved but has not been resolved. The MWC will continue to monitor a variety of factors, including chlorine production and demand for water.ktvl.com
