HOOVER, Ala. — Several Tennessee players have been active this month in earning compensation via sponsorship deals, social media endorsements and more through their Name, Image and Likeness, but one key player for the Vols is putting those opportunities on hold. Cornerback Alontae Taylor said Tuesday as his time at SEC Media Days began that he's declined a couple of NIL offers and is instead focused on the upcoming season. The Manchester, Tenn., native already has plenty of plate with the off-field organizations he's involved with on Tennessee's campus and with the SEC, and on top of those he's focused on making the most of his senior season this fall.