The old Hancock County Jail was built between 1885 and 1886 and stands proudly at at 40 State Street in Ellsworth. Or, does it?. Years and years of water seepage have taken it's toll and kicked the jail into an "advanced state of deterioration", according to engineering consultants who presented their findings back in 2017 to the Ellsworth Historical Society, the current tenants of the old jail. At that point, the consultants said it would take up to $500,000 in renovations to get another 80 to 100 years out of the old girl.