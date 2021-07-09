Jim’s Caddie Corner: Gearing up for the State Amateur

This is another great weekend for professional golf! The 41st U.S. Senior Open will be in Omaha, Neb. at the Omaha Country Club. Imagine, just two years ago, Steve Stricker tied the U.S. Senior Open record with an opening-day 62, added a 64 on Friday and a 66 on Saturday to set the 54-hole tournament record. It just goes to show you that anything is possible in a major golf tournament when the best players in the world come together to compete at the highest level.