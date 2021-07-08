Laugh-a-minute show

An enthusiastic crowd of Sun Lakers filled the MCH ballroom to once again enjoy the relatable, hilarious comedy that Jason Love has often brought to our community. Joining Jason on our stage was Jim MacDonald and Carlos Oscar. All three comedians told clean, funny stories about their lives to which audience members certainly could relate. One of today’s hardest-working comedians, Jason Love has appeared on HBO, Comedy Central, America’s Got Talent, and Dry Bar Comedy. His funny stories and guitar bits have made him a favorite performer around the country.