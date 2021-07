When I need to clear my mind and fill my stomach, I stress-bake. After a tedious day there’s nothing that heals my soul more than making dessert into the late hours of the night while New Girl reruns play in the background. But some recipes are better candidates for a stress-baking session than others. The techniques employed must induce joy and offer a hefty return on investment. Kneading milk bread dough? Therapeutic. Folding egg whites into a chiffon cake? Pure catharsis. Pressing cold butter with my hot hands into flaky pie dough? Yeah, not so much. For that reason, pie has just never been something I turn to when I’m trying to relax. Because let’s face it, pie crusts—arguably the best part of any pie—are finicky and technical, requiring just the right touch and a carefully-followed recipe. I never thought I’d see the day where baking a pie brought me peace and good vibes only—that is, until I gave Samantha Seneviratne’s slab pie a chance.