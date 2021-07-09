Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Boosted by strong retail sales, The Woodlands Township sees revenue uptick in early 2021

By Vanessa Holt
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the June 23 board of directors meeting, The Woodlands Township officials reported revenue was about $230,000 off projections for the year to date as of May 31, the most recent report available. The total revenue projected for the time period was $70.5 million, but the actual revenue was about $70.3 million, said Monique Sharp, assistant general manager for finance and administration.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodlands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Retail
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Markets
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
Washington, DCrebusinessonline.com

NRF: June Retail Sales Increase Following a Dip in May

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Retail Federation (NRF) reports retail sales rose 0.8 percent in June over the prior month on a seasonally adjusted basis — not including automobile dealers, gas stations and restaurants — and were up 12.1 percent unadjusted year-over-year. The NRF’s June report confirms the organization’s revised...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

SThree plc profit and revenue jump in fiscal H1

SThree reports £27.7 million profit and £615.1 million revenue in H1. The board proposes 5 pence per share of an interim dividend. Shares of the company are more than 3% down on Monday morning. SThree plc (LON: STEM) reported an annualised growth in its H1 pre-tax profit and revenue on...
Retailtalkbusiness.net

Retail sales rebound in June

Retail sales across the U.S. rebounded in June. Demand remains strong despite shifting away from goods to services and travel and declining automobile sales. The Department of Commerce reported Friday retail sales rose 0.6% last month. Meanwhile, officials revised down data for May to show sales falling 1.7% instead of declining 1.3% as previously reported. Sales outpaced economists’ expectations of a 0.4% dip in June.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Pa. may see the strongest post-pandemic sales tax boost in the nation

(Harrisburg) –– A new report shows Pennsylvania is showing signs of a strong economic recovery in one key area. Researchers at the left-leaning Tax Policy Center found that the Keystone State had one of the steepest drops in sales taxes in the nation last year. But now, forecasters predict Pennsylvania will rake in nearly 15 percent more this year than last. That would be the largest increase of any state.
Income TaxKenosha News.com

Sales tax revenues surge as retail, other sectors see shifts

Sales and use-tax revenues in Wisconsin increased markedly in the first four months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2019, another sign that economic activity is rebounding strongly from the COVID-19 crisis. Yet this revenue growth also shows notable shifts in key sectors that could have potential...
Businessfxempire.com

Stocks Move Higher After Strong Retail Sales Report

U.S. has just released Retail Sales report for June. The report indicated that Retail Sales increased by 0.6% month-over-month in June compared to analyst consensus which called for a decline of 0.4%. On a year-over-year basis, Retail Sales grew by 18%. Excluding Autos, Retail Sales grew by 1.3% month-over-month compared...
Stocksactionnewsnow.com

Stocks slide despite strong retail sales

Consumers were spending like mad in June, but investors don't seem too impressed. Stocks ended Friday in the red, even though the government reported a solid rebound in retail sales for June. The Dow dropped nearly 300 points, a loss of about 0.8%. Oil stocks and banks led the way...
Saint Landry Parish, LAEunice News

Sales tax revenues continue to be strong

St. Landry Parish year-to-date sales tax collections were up 14.2% in June compared to the same period in 2020, according to the monthly report released by St. Landry Parish School Board sales tax division. Total sales tax collections in the parish through June were $42,592,009, up $5,299,281 over the 2020 collections through June. The parish sales and use tax total includes collections for the…
Businesskitco.com

U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebound in boost to economic growth

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in June as demand for goods remained strong even as spending is shifting back to services, bolstering expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter. The rebound in sales reported by the Commerce Department on Friday was despite purchases of motor...
Economyabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm That Saw A Sharp Uptick In Revenue

According to data collected as part of the Am Law 200 ranking, which second hundred firm (ranked 101-200) posted the largest increase in gross revenue?. From organizing company collateral to automating the ‘closing book,’ this software can make a lawyer’s life easier throughout an entire matter.
RetailThe Independent

Record quarter for UK retail sales after strong reopening

Retail sales have surged by record levels over the past three months as shoppers flocked back to stores following the easing of lockdown restrictions, according to new figures. The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor showed the quarter to June saw a mammoth rebound in like-for-like for sales after stores reopened...
RetailZacks.com

E-Commerce Continues to Boost Retail Sales: 5 Stocks to Buy

The retail sector is gradually bouncing back to the pre-pandemic levels as more people are getting vaccinated and restrictions continue to be eased. More people have been visiting restaurants and bars and buying apparel, which saw retail sales jump in June, according to the latest Mastercard SpendingPulse report. The surge...
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

'Recovery' in sales tax revenues boosts Longview, Gregg County budgets

The switch has flipped a year after COVID-19 wrecked sales tax revenues that make up a large part of local governments' revenues. "Obviously, we were down significantly," a year ago, said city of Longview spokesman Shawn Hara. From October 2020 through June, the sales taxes the city collects to help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy