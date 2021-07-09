Boosted by strong retail sales, The Woodlands Township sees revenue uptick in early 2021
At the June 23 board of directors meeting, The Woodlands Township officials reported revenue was about $230,000 off projections for the year to date as of May 31, the most recent report available. The total revenue projected for the time period was $70.5 million, but the actual revenue was about $70.3 million, said Monique Sharp, assistant general manager for finance and administration.communityimpact.com
