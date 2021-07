Novartis is donating to a number of historically Black academic institutions to help solve inequalities in healthcare and education. The pharmaceutical company, along with Morehouse School of Medicine, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Coursera, and the National Medical Association, are investing a total of $33.7 million to the effort. The organizations, along with 26 HBCUs, colleges, and medical schools, aim to alleviate some of the distrust surrounding healthcare in communities of color. Their pledge, released today, details a series of programs that the coterie of donors and educators will launch in an effort to make progress toward ending racially unequal healthcare, which they described as “endemic.”