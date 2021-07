The National Association of Home Builders estimated the cost of lumber added $35,872 to the cost of a new single-family home back in April. Now that lumber prices are lower, the association estimates new homes cost $29,833 more. The difference may seem higher than expected, given the recent dramatic price falls, but the NAHB says plywood, OSB, particleboard, fiberboard, shakes, and shingles also influence the cost. And framing lumber costs remain double the price they were in April 2020. The average new single-family home uses more than 2,200 square feet of softwood plywood and more than 6,800 square feet of OSB, says the NAHB.