Premature aging is something you can control, and the mistakes you're making now could ruin your looks when you get older. These mistakes can also take years off your life. That's why we contacted Dr. Bruce Robinson, a board-certified Adult and Pediatric Dermatologist, and Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Lenox Hill Hospital. He sees cases every day of people who are older than they look, and knows the secrets of preventing it from ever happening in the first place. Read on for his 7 mistakes that cause premature aging.