Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trenton, NJ

Same place, 245 years later. N.J. city reenacts reading of Declaration of Independence.

By Michael Mancuso
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mychal Holloway, 18, the Boys & Girls Club of Trenton Youth of the Year, was prepared to follow city Mayor Reed Gusciora on stage in a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on Thursday. She was proud to be part of an event that, 245 years later, reenacted the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence outside of Philadelphia, on July 8, 1776, in Trenton, in front of what was then the Hunterdon County Courthouse on Warren Street.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Independence Township, NJ
City
Hamilton Township, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reed Gusciora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis Club#The Declaration#Philadelphia#Rider University#The Old Barracks Museum#Black Americans#African Americans#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. families celebrate more than 20 years of a language school

Uma Purandare’s daughter recently graduated from The College of New Jersey without taking the required foreign language course. That’s because she came into school knowing Marathi, the third-largest language within India, at an advanced level proficiency. Purandare’s daughter was just one of more than a dozen local kids who grew...
Bergen County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Dog that went missing in Chicago 4 months ago may be in N.J. Can you help?

A Bergen County police department is asking the public for help finding a dog that’s been lost for more than four months, possibly kidnapped from Chicago. In a flier seeking assistance, Paramus Police Department called on the public to help find a white and brown dog that was allegedly lost or stolen by a dog-sitting service in Chicago. The dog may have been seen at local dog parks, including Ridgewood Duck Pond, Maywood Dog Park and Van Saun Park.
CarsPosted by
NJ.com

The 100 deadliest days | Opinion

We are in the midst of the 100 deadliest days of road travel. Memorial Day, as the gateway to summer activities, is the start of this dangerous span of days. This year, as vaccinations have lowered COVID deaths and restrictions are lifted, New Jerseyans are traveling throughout our state, enjoying all that the Garden State offers.
EnvironmentPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Western wildfires bring hazy skies, vivid sunrises and sunsets to state

Those lazy, hazy days of summer keep rolling on — with a lot more haze than usual. And some interesting sunrises and sunsets. Weather forecasters are blaming the haze on the huge wildfires that are burning in the western United States and also in western Canada. Plumes of smoke are traveling with the jet stream, those wavy upper-level currents of air that started drifting over New Jersey and other parts of the northeastern United States on Monday.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Black, Latino trust in N.J. public health stops at COVID vaccine, study finds

The communities were decimated. Newark. Paterson. Elizabeth. COVID-19 hotspots with high infection and death rates. The coronavirus disproportionately devastated many communities of color as it swept through New Jersey. Black and Latino residents responded, heeding public health warnings. They took precautions. They followed hand-washing and other hygiene measures. They got tested.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. beer masters named best new brewery in U.S.

Atlantic City may be best known for its casinos, but a national website thinks it could soon be known for its beer. USA Today’s 10Best recently named the 10 best new breweries in the United States. The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City, took home top honors. “Atlantic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy