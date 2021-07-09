Same place, 245 years later. N.J. city reenacts reading of Declaration of Independence.

Mychal Holloway, 18, the Boys & Girls Club of Trenton Youth of the Year, was prepared to follow city Mayor Reed Gusciora on stage in a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on Thursday. She was proud to be part of an event that, 245 years later, reenacted the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence outside of Philadelphia, on July 8, 1776, in Trenton, in front of what was then the Hunterdon County Courthouse on Warren Street.