Bid ON Energy Releases 7th Generation Commercial Electricity Technology That Brings The Future of Commercial Energy Choice To Businesses Across Deregulated States
LEWES, Del. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Bid ON Energy announced today the release of its latest software updating its powerful electricity and natural gas purchasing platform. With its platform and new generation technology, in addition to prospective customers being able to purchase energy directly from suppliers at lower rates, the technology now connects to all deregulated energy states local utilities.www.stamfordadvocate.com
Comments / 0