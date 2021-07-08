Cancel
Accidents

Woman, 47, who died on roller coaster tore an artery and suffered internal bleeding from ‘force of the ride’

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
 12 days ago

A WOMAN, 47, who died on a roller coaster tore an artery and suffered internal bleeding from the force of the ride, according to an autopsy.

Dawn Jankovic was found unresponsive after riding "The Voyage" ride with her teen son at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari park in Indiana on June 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jfSSe_0arYt3PH00
Dawn Jankovic died after riding a roller coaster in Indiana Credit: Facebook / Dawn Jankovic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m55Jb_0arYt3PH00
Jankovic died on 'The Voyage' coaster at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari park Credit: Facebook / Holiday World

The Ohio woman later died at a hospital, but her cause of death was not known until an autopsy report was released on Wednesday.

In the report, Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck ruled that Jankovic's death had "nothing to do with the ride itself, but it basically was just the force," according to The Indianapolis Star.

The coroner listed her cause of death as a combination of severe internal bleeding, the tearing of an artery, and force from the roller coaster

The force of the ride apparently caused an avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari park closed The Voyage ride after Jankovic was found unresponsive "out of respect for the family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6S8x_0arYt3PH00
Jankovic leaves behind a 17-year-old son Credit: Facebook / Dawn Jankovic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bE4k4_0arYt3PH00
The mom tragically died after riding the roller coaster Credit: Facebook / Dawn Jankovic

However, the park has since announced that an inspection of the roller coaster was performed, and "it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to."

The woman's 17-year-old son, Gunnar Merker, told Fox 8 that she was a "loving mom" and that she had been fine for the whole day before the tragedy on the coaster.

"She loved going to different places, parks, and all that," he said.

"She was a hard-working mom … She tried her best to support me in all different ways."

Gunnar's father, Gary, told the outlet that the mother and son loved going to amusement parks together.

"Him and her are both rollercoaster enthusiasts," he said.

"They go all over the place to different amusement parks. That was their thing."

