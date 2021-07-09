Prince Charles 'felt total RELIEF' at dumping Harry & Meghan off his payroll

Royal family news – William ‘dreading what Prince Harry & Meghan Markle will do next’ as Duke ‘continually talks’

PRINCE Charles felt total "relief" at getting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off the British taxpayers' payroll, it has been claimed.

Charles famously gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "a substantial sum" to start a new life in America after the runaway royals claimed they wanted to be "financially independent" and make their own fortune.

Royal accounts revealing the payment were made public just weeks after Harry shamelessly whined to Oprah Winfrey that Charles had cut him off financially following the move.

“I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this," Harry complained.

But it was later revealed that Charles gave Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton a combined total of £4.5 million during the last financial year - a sum that would leave most families set for life.

Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward has told the Daily Mail: “I imagine Prince Charles will be relieved as they will be off his payroll now, and the British public will be relieved because they can pay back what they owe now on Frogmore Cottage, so it’s a win-win situation.”

A teaser of the new film was released today with many sharing their opinions on the movie set to hit the screens.

Lifetime's new movie Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace is based on the couples decision to leave the royal family.

During Lorraine's morning show it was the topic of conversation as she described the film as being a comedy.

Lorraine scrutinized the film saying "Crikey. It looks the best comedy of the year doesn't it? Daft"

She then added: "Is that meant to be the Queen?" before laughing to herself.

Tickets for the garden cost £16.50 for adults, £15 for those aged above 60, £15 for students, and £9 for children and those who are disabled.

Children under the age of five go free, and a family of up to two adults and three children costs £42.

Group discounts for bookings of 15 people or more are offered.

Guests with tickets will be able to visit and picnic in the gardens between July 9 and September 19, 2021.

Due to restrictions enforced because of Covid, usual tours of the Palace have been put on hold.

Smaller guided tours of the State Rooms and gardens will however be available from May to September.

"JUST RIGHT ON A DAY LIKE THIS"

Visitors can explore the Buckingham Palace gardens with a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to picnic in the ground with views of the Palace, the Royal Collection Trust has announced.

People will be free to wander around the winding paths at their own pace and take in the wildlife-rich surroundings at the capital's heart.

The grounds - described as "a walled oasis in the middle of London" - boasts Plane trees planted by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, and the famous lake with its island that is home to the Buckingham Palace bees.

It is the largest private garden in London and features 325 wild-plant species, 30 species of breeding birds, and more than 1,000 trees.

While the royals are usually regulars at Wimbledon, there's one key member of the family who often gives it a miss.

The Queen has only attended the prestigious tennis tournament four times, and all have been official visits.

It is despite the fact the monarch, 95, was patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for 64 years - a role she passed over to Kate Middleton in 2017.

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS SHE’S MADE THE ‘BIGGEST MISTAKE’ IN NEW FILM TRAILER

Meghan Markle says she’s made the “world’s biggest mistake” joining the royal family in a new trailer for the Lifetime movie being made about Megxit.

The new teaser clip for Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace was released on Instagram this week and shows the couple leaving behind their royal roles.

In the 30-second video, Meghan, played by actress Sydney Morton, questions if she made an error marrying into the royal family.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, played by Jordan Dean, insists he’ll “do everything in his power to keep his wife and son safe”.

Kate Middleton is also portrayed in the movie, and is seen in the trailer saying that marrying into the royal family is what they “signed up for.”

QUEEN VISITS CORONATION STREET AND POPS INTO THE ROVERS RETURN

The Queen will be greeted by Sir Peter Bazelgette, Chairman of ITV, and John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama.

She will then meet the crew and cast before being escorted by Dame Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, into the Rovers Return, at Media City in Manchester.

Her Majesty once visited the set of Corrie- and Prince Philip was offered a pint in the Rovers Return Inn.

The monarch and Philip visited the fictional town of Weatherfield in 1982, while on a visit to Manchester during her Diamond Jubilee tour.

Meghan Markle upset people from the early days of her joining the Royal Family, a royal biographer has claimed.

Penny Junor claimed palace insiders told her the Duchess of Sussex was “not as charming as she seemed.”

“I was hearing very bad stories from early on that Meghan was upsetting people,” she told the ITV documentary, Harry & William: What Went Wrong?

Junor went on to say that the Duchess’s approach is not just Californian but “showbiz-y, celebrity.”

WILLIAM PRAISES NHS STAFF DURING BUCKINGHAM PALACE GARDEN PARTY

The Duke of Cambridge has paid tribute to the “extraordinary” efforts of NHS staff during the pandemic as he hosted a Buckingham Palace party in their honour.

William welcomed 28 specially selected health service workers – from nurses and cleaners to care workers and caterers – to the Queen’s official London home for the Big Tea event on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS. He was without wife Kate who is self-isolating after coming into contact with a Covid sufferer, Kensington Palace announced earlier.

William made up for her absence by chatting to guests for an extra 30 minutes as he moved around five tables laid out in the palace’s garden.

The Queen gave the Cambridges permission to plan the event at the start of the year, heralding a small return to garden parties that have been cancelled since the pandemic began.

William told them: “I am delighted you could all come here and thank you. What you guys are doing on a daily basis is just extraordinary, I don’t know how you all keep it up, it’s been truly relentless.”

PRINCE CHARLES REVEALS BANGERS WHICH GIVE HIM ‘AN IRRESISTIBLE URGE’ TO DANCE

Guests with tickets will be able to visit and picnic in the gardens from today (July 9) right through to September 19, 2021.

Due to restrictions enforced because of Covid, usual tours of the Palace have been put on hold.

Smaller guided tours of the State Rooms and gardens will however be available from May to September.

During Meghan and Harry’s tell all Oprah Interview, they claimed that they had been cut off by the royal family.

However, it was recently revealed that they had still been receiving nearly £4.5 million during the last financial year.

Now a royal expert has revealed that they believe Charles is now “relieved” that they are off the payroll.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the Daily Mail: “I imagine Prince Charles will be relieved as they will be off his payroll now, and the British public will be relieved because they can pay back what they owe now on Frogmore Cottage, so it’s a win-win situation.”

PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN TOOK ADVANTAGE OF THE QUEEN, EXPERT CLAIMS

Speaking on YouTube, royal expert and former socialite Lady Colin Campbell said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex simply will not be able to get away with everything they want to get away with.

“Harry knows that the Queen is a very tolerant person and so he and the wife have been taking full advantage of her tolerance in the hope that they would get away with everything,” she said.

“But as we have seen and we are going to see more and more, they have not got away with everything and they’re not being allowed to get away with everything,” Lady C added.

Fans have been going crazy trying to get a glimpse inside how The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will raise their daughter in California.

Nima Patel, mindfulness expert, certified conscious parenting coach and founder of Mindful Champs, commented on lavish parenting trends likely to be embraced by Meghan.

She said: “Self-care is set to be an incredibly popular trend for parents throughout the U.S.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of nurturing our own mental health and parents are realising that they need to prioritise their wellbeing after having children.”

