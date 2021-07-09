Special Weather Statement issued for Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Target Area: Marengo; Sumter SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN MARENGO AND SOUTHERN SUMTER COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 742 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Coatopa, or 12 miles southeast of York, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Jefferson, Coatopa, Dug Hill, Kinterbish, U.S. 80 and AL 28, Bellamy, Ward, Whitfield, Lilita and Demopolis Municipal Airport.