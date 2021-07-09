Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Oglala Lakota, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Jackson; Oglala Lakota; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLALA LAKOTA...WEST CENTRAL JACKSON AND SOUTHEASTERN PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 642 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of Badlands National Park, or 43 miles southwest of Philip, moving southeast at 40 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 629 PM, trained spotters reported baseball size hail 5 miles north-northeast of Scenic. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Kyle, Potato Creek, Kyle North Route Housing, Badlands National Park, Sheep Mountain Table and northwestern Pine Ridge Reservation. HAIL...2.75IN WIND...70MPH