Bourbon County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Fayette, Harrison, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bourbon; Fayette; Harrison; Scott STRONG STORMS MOVING THROUGH THE BLUEGRASS INCLUDING THE LEXINGTON METRO AREA At 842 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were from 13 miles west of Cynthiana to near Georgetown to near Versailles. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lexington, Georgetown, Paris, and Cynthiana. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement
