Karnes County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Karnes, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 745 AM CDT. Target Area: Karnes; Wilson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas San Antonio River near Floresville affecting Karnes and Wilson Counties. For the San Antonio River...including at Loop 13, Elmendorf, Floresville, near Falls City, Hwy 72 nr Runge...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the San Antonio River near Floresville. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Thursday was 28.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Flood History...No available flood history. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun San Antonio River Floresville 27.0 27.1 Thu 7 pm CDT 14.3 13.3 11.5

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

