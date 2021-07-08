Cancel
Schools and businesses set to open late on Monday as fans nurse Euro 2020 hangovers

By William Walker
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 12 days ago
England beat Denmark to secure a place in the final (Image: Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS)

Businesses and even schools have been telling staff and students to enjoy a lie-in and start later on Monday after England take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

And there are fresh calls for a public bank holiday if the national squad is victorious in just a few days time.

Jubilant fans were seen jumping on buses, scaling traffic lights and dancing in the street after the side won the semi-final match.

Across the country, car horns blared as huge crowds of supporters dressed in red and white waved flags and cheered in the streets.

The win at Wembley will see England play in their first men's football final in 55 years against Italy on Sunday.

There were scenes of jubilant fans scaling buses after the victory (Image: REUTERS)

As football fever pitch sweeps the nation, HR experts and unions have urged bosses to let staff take Monday off to avoid clashes with some workers pulling a sickie if denied time off.

According to The Sun, officials are drawing up proposals for a national day off so fans can celebrate a win.

Alan Price, chief executive at Bright HR, said: “Companies should make the most of the morale boost for the country after lockdowns, and encourage staff to book annual leave for the day.”

Around eight million workers, representing one in four, are said to have booked the day off while millions are anticipated to call in sick.

Asked if the Prime Minister would urge a lenient approach to workers turning up late, his spokesman said: “We would want businesses who feel able to consider it if they can.”

Millions of workers are said to have booked time off for the final (Image: PA)

A school in Berkshire is among some that have told parents they will allow pupils to come in late so they can stay up and watch the match.

Headteacher Gemma Donnelly, of Braywick Court School in Bray, told parents she will accept pupils not coming in until 10.30am.

Frances O’Grady of the British Trades Union Congress added that bosses should talk with their staff about letting them watch the game, either at work or at home, and claim back time later.

The final will be played on Sunday at 8pm.

