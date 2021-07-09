The Night Sky Festival to Shine at Joshua Tree National Park

It had to be divine choreography. I can’t explain how I was able to attend this otherworldly event other than to say, with tours and live music performances returning like a tsunami, I wanted to follow up with artist, producer, tequila aficionado, and friend, Dave Catching, at the renowned Rancho De La Luna recording studio. Catching generally celebrates his birthday doing what he loves – playing music locally with his uber talented colleagues. I was happy to learn he had two upcoming shows scheduled: a fundraiser for the Joshua Tree National Park, and an outdoor show at Pappy & Harriet’s. Fan girl that I am, as soon as we ended the conversation, I went online to purchase tickets. I knew both shows would be significantly special, not only because of the performers, but each of these venues are weighted with their own unique magic. Somehow, I was one of 100 who were able to purchase tickets to the fundraiser that sold out in ten minutes. All 100 of us expected it to be great. All 100 of us underestimated.