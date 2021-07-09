Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Night Sky Festival to Shine at Joshua Tree National Park

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC San Diego
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotography workshops, tours, more; Sky’s The Limit Observatory & Nature Center and Joshua Tree Residential Education Experience are behind the Labor Day Weekend gathering. Tickets vary by event; the Night Star Party adult ticket is $50. A FRAME OF BOULDERS: Picture frames, as a general rule, are measured by inches....

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Night Sky#The Night Star Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Gold
Related
Festivallampasasdispatchrecord.com

Festival fireworks light the sky

A burst of color fills the sky during the Spring Ho fireworks show Wednesday night. JORDAN CUMMINGS | COURTESY PHOTO The fireworks display on the south side of town provided festive sights and sounds. JORDAN CUMMINGS | COURTESY PHOTO.
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Photos: Under The Big Sky festival

The Under The Big Sky festival returned to Whitefish's Big Mountain Ranch on Friday, July 16 through Sunday, July 18. Several artists performed in front of a sold out crowd with a smoky sunset to close the festival each evening.
Lifestyleatomic-ranch.com

Mod West Ranch: A Desert Sanctuary in Joshua Tree

If you’ve ever been to Joshua Tree National Park, you know how magical it feels. The landscape is filled with surreal boulder formations. Sentient-seeming Joshua trees outstretch their spiky arms toward a night sky filled with stars. After exploring the surrounds of Joshua Tree, Bob Bogard and Michael von Wittenau...
Davenport, IAPosted by
WQAD

Christmas in July: Festival of Trees announces 2021 return

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Festival of Trees is back!. The Quad Cities Arts announced that the trees will be returning for the holidays this year. The 36th annual fundraiser will be held at the River Center in Davenport from Saturday, November 20 through Sunday, November 28. The event will kick off with the holiday parade on November 20th in downtown Davenport.
Festivaltraverseticker.com

2021 National Cherry Festival

July 3-10. Today's events include Senior Horseshoes, Kids Pet Show at F&M Park, Go For The Gold! Pin Program, Very Cherry Porch Parade, live music by Bad Jam in the beer tent, & more.
MusicantiMUSIC

Senses Fail Announce Joshua Tree Livestreams

Senses Fail have announced that they will staging a special two part livestream event of performances of their 'Let It Enfold You' and 'Still Searching' albums in full. The special performances were captured at Joshua Tree national park during sunrise and sunset. The 'Still Searching' concert will stream on July 29th, followed by the 'Let It Enfold You' stream on August 5th.
Musiccoachellavalleyweekly.com

Desert Rock Icons Perform Inside Joshua Tree National Park for the First Time in Years

It had to be divine choreography. I can’t explain how I was able to attend this otherworldly event other than to say, with tours and live music performances returning like a tsunami, I wanted to follow up with artist, producer, tequila aficionado, and friend, Dave Catching, at the renowned Rancho De La Luna recording studio. Catching generally celebrates his birthday doing what he loves – playing music locally with his uber talented colleagues. I was happy to learn he had two upcoming shows scheduled: a fundraiser for the Joshua Tree National Park, and an outdoor show at Pappy & Harriet’s. Fan girl that I am, as soon as we ended the conversation, I went online to purchase tickets. I knew both shows would be significantly special, not only because of the performers, but each of these venues are weighted with their own unique magic. Somehow, I was one of 100 who were able to purchase tickets to the fundraiser that sold out in ten minutes. All 100 of us expected it to be great. All 100 of us underestimated.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Arizona’s Newest Dark Sky Park, Chiricahua National Monument, Is Dazzling Both Day And Night

Considering Arizona’s vast swaths of wilderness, it should come as no surprise that our state is home to more International Dark Sky Parks than anywhere else in the world. Chiricahua National Monument has recently been added to the ranks, and the 12,000-acre desert oasis is dazzling both day and night. See for yourself: Visit the […] The post Arizona’s Newest Dark Sky Park, Chiricahua National Monument, Is Dazzling Both Day And Night appeared first on Only In Your State.
EnvironmentBusiness Insider

Planting in La Mauricie National Park to Start this Fall as Part of Canada's Two Billion Trees Commitment

Taking care of Canada's forests and protected places plays a key role in the fight against climate change. SAINT-MATHIEU-DU-PARC, QC, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - To clean the air, fight climate change, make our communities more resilient and protect biodiversity, Parks Canada is mobilizing to plant 150,000 trees in 2021 in 18 national parks from coast to coast to coast.
Joshua Tree, CAhiconsumption.com

Style Guide: Joshua Tree

The Southern California deserts are as unforgiving as they are beautiful and mysterious. As such, it should come as no surprise that they’ve been flocked to by outdoorsmen, artists, musicians, and tourists alike — the latter of which visit in a much more temporary manner. The colors and climate of these locales have also had an influence on fashion and style, and it’s this connection that has inspired the gear and apparel loadout you see here today.
Yogamatadornetwork.com

12 very zen Joshua Tree Airbnbs perfect for families and groups

We hope you love the spaces and stays we recommend! Just so you know, Matador may collect a small commission from the links on this page if you decide to book a stay. Listed prices are accurate at the time of publication. From charming casitas with cowboy tubs and stylish...
Lowell, NClowellnc.com

Festival in the Park

Rides, food trucks, craft vendors, and live music by Shelby Rae Moore Band...you can find it all at Festival in the Park on Saturday, October 9th!. Free admission to the festival. Ride tickets will be available to purchase at the event. Click "interested" or "going" on our event page to receive notifications of contests we will run as we get closer to the event to win free ride tickets!
AstronomyPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Above the Waterline: Protecting the vanishing night sky

As dusk became night, the red canyon walls that rose thousands of feet above the Colorado River disappeared into empty darkness and the clear sky filled with brilliant stars. I lay in my sleeping bag on the cooling sandbar – unable to fall asleep, unlike my sons beside me – and watched the constellations and… The post Above the Waterline: Protecting the vanishing night sky appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Animalswgnradio.com

How fireflies light up the summer night sky

Whether you call them fireflies, lightning bugs or something completely different, we all know the glowing little beetles that shine bright in the summer night. Rebecca Fyffe of Landmark Pest Management joins John Landecker to share her deep knowledge of fireflies, including the 130+ species that populate North America and how light pollution is affecting their flashy mating ritual.
Whitehall, MTMontana Standard

Night skies presentation offered at Lewis & Clark Caverns

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will present a free talk at 8 p.m. each Saturday in July in the park’s campground amphitheater. The presentation is titled “Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns.”. Fish, Wildlife and Parks ranger Ramona Radonich will guide visitors through the constellations and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy