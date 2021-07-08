New Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti admits he 'might' have spoken to Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri about a move to Serie A after playing under him at Roma with the Italy star out of favour at Stamford Bridge

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti has just got started with his new club but looks like he is already weighing up his transfer plans - after hinting he could sign Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Italian international is firmly out of favour at Stamford Bridge having failed to make a single Premier League start last term, with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso both ahead of him in the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues from Roma in 2018 but has failed to become a first choice player in his three years in the capital, and now he could be set for a reunion with his former boss Spaletti, who coached him in Rome.

Spalletti was being quizzed by Italy's media at his first press conference as Napoli boss when he was asked about the possibility of snapping up his former player, with the Italian admitting he 'might' have spoken to Palmieri.

'That is a question I cannot answer, but it's possible that might've happened,' said the 62-year-old.

Palmieiri is currently focused on helping Italy win Euro 2020 after starting their semi-final victory over Spain at Wembley.

Despite his lack of club football last season - he played 15 times in all competitions, with most of those coming in cups - Mancini has seen him as an important member of the Azzurri squad.

He has played three times at the Euros this summer, also starting the 1-0 win over Wales and coming on in the 2-1 victory against Belgium. He has 18 caps for Italy overall, having initially started his international career with Brazil's youth teams.

Palmieri was born in Santos and played for his local team in Brazil from 2011 to 2015 before being sent to Italian side Palermo on loan in 2014.

His performance caught the eye of Roma the following year as they signed him up on an initial loan before being bought outright for around £1.7million.

Chelsea came calling in 2018 and paid around £17m for his services. He has featured 70 times so far under four different managers, scoring twice.