In situ XRD and operando spectra-electrochemical investigation of tetragonal WO nanowire networks for electrochromic supercapacitors

By Shen Wang, Hongbo Xu, Tingting Hao, Peiyuan Wang, Xiang Zhang, Hongming Zhang, Junying Xue, Jiupeng Zhao, Yao Li
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrochromic supercapacitors (ESCs) are appealing for smart electronic device applications due to their advantages of dual-function integration. Unfortunately, the synchronous dual-function evaluation and the essential reaction mechanism are ambiguous. Herein, we constructed a 3D WO3-x nanowire networks/fluorine-doped tin oxide (WO3-x NWNs/FTO) bifunctional electrode for ESCs by a solvothermal self-crystal seeding method. The synchronous correspondence relationship between the optical and electrochemical performances of the WO3-x NWNs/FTO electrode was explored using an operando spectra-electrochemical characterization method. It reveals an excellent areal capacity of 57.57 mF cm−2 with a high corresponding optical modulation (ΔT) of 85.05% and high optical-electrochemical cycling stability. Furthermore, the synergistic reaction mechanism between the Al3+ ion intercalation behavior and the surface pseudocapacitance reaction during electrochemical cycling is revealed utilizing in situ X-ray diffraction. Based on these results, an ESC device was constructed by pairing WO3-x/FTO as the cathode with V2O5 nanoflowers/FTO (V2O5 NFs/FTO) as the anode, which simultaneously deliver high capacity and large optical modulation. Moreover, the energy storage level of the ESC device could be visually monitored by rapid and reversible color transitions in real time. This work provides a promising pathway to developing multi-functional integrated smart supercapacitors.

#Xrd#Energy Storage#Ito#Energy Systems#Nanowire#Xrd#Esc#Wo3 X Fto#V2o5#Ag#Ito
