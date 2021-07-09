Sandwich Recreation Department Overcomes Staffing Troubles To Keep Summer Fun Rolling
On a steamy, hot morning this week, campers at Oakcrest Cove’s Super Fun Summer Program cool off by playing water games. One group of youngsters is standing in two straight lines to compete against each other in a game involving a soaking wet sponge being passed backward through the line. They alternate passing it over their heads and through their legs until the sponge reaches the end of the line.www.capenews.net
