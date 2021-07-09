Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandwich, MA

Sandwich Recreation Department Overcomes Staffing Troubles To Keep Summer Fun Rolling

By KATIE GOERS
capenews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a steamy, hot morning this week, campers at Oakcrest Cove’s Super Fun Summer Program cool off by playing water games. One group of youngsters is standing in two straight lines to compete against each other in a game involving a soaking wet sponge being passed backward through the line. They alternate passing it over their heads and through their legs until the sponge reaches the end of the line.

www.capenews.net

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Sandwich, MA
Sandwich, MA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Super Fun Summer Program#The Super Fun Program#The Recreation Department#Recreation#Semiprivate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Comments / 1

Community Policy