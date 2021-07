Michael Stanzak was recently inducted as president of the Rotary Club of Edina. Stanzak is the dealer operator of Key Cadillac. He graduated from Edina-West High School and studied accounting at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He has been part of Key Cadillac, the family business, since 1990. Besides the Rotary Club of Edina, Stanzak has been on the board of directors of the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association and the Greater Metropolitan Auto Dealer Association. He and his wife of 37 years, Janet, live in Chanhassen with their English springer spaniel, Marley. They have two grown children, Adam and Natalie.