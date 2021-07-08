Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, ID

Timmerman crash sends 2 to hospital

By Emily Jones
Idaho Mountain Express
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collision between a motorhome and a sedan at the junction of U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 75 junction sent two men to the hospital Friday evening. A crash scene investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office determined that 46-year-old Cai Yan Wang of Renton, Wash., was driving a Coachman motorhome westbound on Highway 20 with six passengers. She then proceeded through the intersection without stopping or yielding to cross traffic, colliding with a southbound 2012 Mazda sedan driven by 23-year-old Jerome resident Maria Del C. Orozco Corona.

www.mtexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Blaine County, ID
Accidents
State
California State
County
Blaine County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Blaine County, ID
Traffic
Blaine County, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Traffic
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Maine State
Local
Idaho Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wood River Medical Center#Itd#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

New U.S. Capitol Police chief named after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A retired Maryland county law enforcement official has been named chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, filling a vacancy created when his predecessor resigned over the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The Capitol Police Board said on Thursday it appointed J. Thomas Manger, who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy