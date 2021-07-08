Timmerman crash sends 2 to hospital

A collision between a motorhome and a sedan at the junction of U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 75 junction sent two men to the hospital Friday evening. A crash scene investigation by the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office determined that 46-year-old Cai Yan Wang of Renton, Wash., was driving a Coachman motorhome westbound on Highway 20 with six passengers. She then proceeded through the intersection without stopping or yielding to cross traffic, colliding with a southbound 2012 Mazda sedan driven by 23-year-old Jerome resident Maria Del C. Orozco Corona.