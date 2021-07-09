Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Police: Arrest in slaying of 3 men found at a golf course

Frankfort Times
 12 days ago

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday afternoon arrested a man in the killing of three men found shot to death on the golf course of a suburban Atlanta country club. Cobb County sheriff's deputies and U.S. marshals arrested Bryan Rhoden in Chamblee, more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of where the slain men were discovered Saturday, Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said during a news conference Thursday evening.

