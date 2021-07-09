Oil Futures Settle Higher As Data Shows Drop In Crude Stockpiles

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has dropped towards the $65 level underneath which of course is an area that would attract a certain amount of psychological importance. The candlestick suggests that we are stabilizing, but that is not enough to get me going long of this market. With that being the case, the market is likely to see a lot of choppy behavior, but if we were to break down below the bottom of the candlestick for the trading session, that would be negative and send the contract down towards the $62 level. On the other hand, if we turn around and break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Tuesday, then we may go looking towards the 50 day EMA.