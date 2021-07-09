Cancel
Oil Futures Settle Higher As Data Shows Drop In Crude Stockpiles

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 12 days ago

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday, recovering from early lows, after data showed a bigger than expected decline in crude inventories in the U.S. last week. Worries about outlook for energy demand, fears of possible excess supply in the market after the OPEC+ abandoned its output talks earlier this week following disagreement between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

forextv.com

Energy Industryinvezz.com

Here’s what the OPEC+ agreement means for crude oil price

OPEC+ reached an agreement to increase oil production by 400,000 bpd monthly from August. Production baseline for UAE has increased to 3.5 million bpd even though it has still raised complaints. Crude oil price is on a decline amid uncertainty on whether increased supply will dampen prices. Crude oil price...
Energy IndustryNBC New York

OPEC+ Oil Deal Sends Prices Lower — and This Could Be a Buying Opportunity

OPEC+ reached a deal on Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. "I think they decided that having a deal was better than no deal and if they didn't have a deal, they would be left to their own devices and we could really see a free for all on increasing production," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNBC.
Industrykitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as greenback gains, crude oil drops

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices hitting...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Stabilize

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has dropped towards the $65 level underneath which of course is an area that would attract a certain amount of psychological importance. The candlestick suggests that we are stabilizing, but that is not enough to get me going long of this market. With that being the case, the market is likely to see a lot of choppy behavior, but if we were to break down below the bottom of the candlestick for the trading session, that would be negative and send the contract down towards the $62 level. On the other hand, if we turn around and break above the top of the candlestick for the trading session on Tuesday, then we may go looking towards the 50 day EMA.
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Oil Prices Slump on OPEC Output Deal, Delta Variant Energy Demand Worries

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday, pulling U.S. crude prices below the $70 mark, after OPEC members agreed to pare their current production cuts and investors re-set assumptions for energy demand amid the ongoing surge in Delta-variant coronavirus infections. OPEC members, as well as non-cartel allies such as Russia, agreed...
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil prices end higher, rising 1% after biggest drop in months

Oil futures settle with a more than 1% climb on Tuesday, a day after the U.S. benchmark suffered its biggest single-session decline since September. Signs of a tight physical market help soothe worries over the economic outlook tied to the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil prices tumble to an eight-week low

Oil prices plunged to their eight-week low amid bearish sentiments stoked by the resurging virus and a soaring U.S dollar. On Monday, the British-based oil contract, Brent Crude futures lost almost 7% in value to break below its critical support level of $70 a barrel suffering its worst daily sell-off since March. Oil traders arbitrarily reduced their long positions with the fast-spreading delta variant disrupting key economic hubs from Asia to Europe.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Steadies After Epic Loss; Focus on U.S. Stockpiles

Investing.com - Oil prices rose about 1% on Tuesday as bulls tried to find their footing after the epic losses of the previous session. The focus returned to the release of weekly inventory by both industry and government. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil retreats on surprise rise in U.S. crude stocks

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in U.S. oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $66.85 a...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Renews Decline as U.S. Inventories Expand, Delta Spreads

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles and as investors weighed the impact on demand from the rapid spread of the delta variant. West Texas Intermediate lost 0.6% in early Asian trading, resuming declines after a rise on Tuesday. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report an 806,000 barrel gain in U.S. crude inventories, according to people familiar with the figures. The climb would be first since May, if confirmed by the Energy Information Administration later Wednesday. Gasoline holdings also expanded.
Trafficfxempire.com

Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Bulls Waiting for Clarity on End-of-Month Heat Forecasts

Natural gas futures are inching lower early Tuesday after failing to follow-through to the upside following yesterday’s strong performance. The market is being underpinned by solid liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and lower production. Although some forecasts pointed to stronger weather-driven demand over the back half of July, the early price action suggests some traders are still skeptical about the predictions.
Trafficalbuquerquenews.net

Oil prices rebound after massive losses

NEW YORK, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, recouping some of the significant losses they had suffered in the prior session. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1 U.S. dollar, or 1.5 percent, to settle at 67.42 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 73 cents, or 1.1 percent, to close at 69.32 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies climbed by 806,000 barrels for the week ended July 16, according to sources. The API report also reportedly showed a climb of 3.3 million barrels for gasoline stockpiles, but distillate inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, declined by 3.6 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories declined by 6.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply decreases of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 600,000 barrels for distillates. September West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.84 barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $67.20 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Settle Sharply Lower On Oversupply Concerns

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday, weighed down by concerns about oversupply in the market after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed to boost output. Oil prices were also hurt by rising concerns about outlook for energy demand due to...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators July 19-23

Crude oil futures dived during midmorning trade in Asia July 19 on news that the OPEC+ will increase its production quotas, with sentiment also soured by the reimposition of mobility restrictions following the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...

