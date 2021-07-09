Cancel
Saints GM Addresses Expectations For Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints signed Jameis Winston to learn from Drew Brees last season. Now, the former No. 1 pick may wind up taking over for the future Hall of Famer. Winston will enter training camp later this month still in competition with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ starter this season. While he hasn’t won the job yet, Winston has left a favorable impression on the organization since joining it last April.

