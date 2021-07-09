Suns vs. Bucks score, results: Phoenix takes Game 2 despite monster Giannis Antetokounmpo performance
Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's best efforts, the Bucks are heading back to Milwaukee down 2-0 in the 2021 NBA Finals. The two-time NBA MVP totaled 42 points (15-of-22 shooting), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Thursday night's Game 2, but the hot-shooting Suns still managed to keep the Bucks at arm's length throughout the contest on their way to a 118-108 win. Phoenix hit 20 of its 40 3-point attempts and shot nearly 50 percent from the field as a team.www.sportingnews.com
