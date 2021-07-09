Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LEADING OFF: Astros' giveaways sure to grab Yanks' attention

By The Associated Press
NewsTimes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros have planned a weekend of giveaway items at Minute Maid Park that's sure to pique the interest of the visiting New York Yankees. Star second baseman Jose Altuve and his Houston teammates were loudly heckled in May when they played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since their sign-stealing was revealed. The Astros beat New York in the 2017 AL Championship Series on their way to the World Series championship, and topped them again in the 2019 ALCS on Altuve’s game-ending home run.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Yanks#Mets#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Chicago Cubs#Al#The White Sox#Orioles#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBTroy Record

Altuve, Tucker homer to lead Astros over Athletics 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit the go-ahead home run for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night. But Houston wouldn't have been in position to take the lead if not for some stellar defense by Michael Brantley an inning earlier. Jose Altuve hit...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBbluzz.org

Dad strength: Yordan's 2 HRs power Astros - MLB.com

HOUSTON -- Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez admitted he hadn’t been getting much sleep since the birth of his son Friday. That didn’t stop him from returning to the lineup Tuesday and putting on the kind of performance that likely sent A’s starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a sleepless night. Alvarez,...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Grabs another save

Pressly did not allow a baserunner and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Athletics. Pressly was called upon for second consecutive game, this time to protect a one-run lead to earn his 16th save of the season. Since his only blown save chance on May 29, Pressley has turned in 14 straight appearances without allowing an earned run. In addition to being the locked in closer, Pressly has delivered a 1.46 ERA and 47 strikeouts across 37 innings on the campaign.
MLBHouston Press

Astros Slowly Stretching Their Division Lead

If there were ever worries about the Astros in the AL West early this season, they seem to be fading. After a forgettable 2020 (in more ways than one), it was tempting to wonder if the Stros had the arms and the continued firepower to look like the team that went to the World Series two out of three years again.
MLBwtaw.com

Altuve powers Astros past Yanks in walk-off

Jose Altuve sent a Chad Green offering over the Crawford Boxes in left field and the Houston Astros walked it off against the New York Yankees Sunday, 8-7. The three-run homer capped off a furious comeback for Houston, which entered the bottom of the ninth down by five. With the...
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Cleveland Indians at Astros

Pitchers: Monday, RHP Zack Greinke (8-3, 3.59) vs. RHP J.C. Mejia (1-4, 7.2); Tuesday, RHP Luis Garcia (6-5, 3.06) vs. RHP Triston McKenzie (1-3, 5.47); Wednesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-2, 2.80) vs. RHP Eli Morgan (1-3, 7.86). Astros (56-38) update: Jose Altuve on Saturday became the fourth player to...
MLBinformnny.com

Giolito tosses 3-hitter as White Sox pound Astros 10-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito said he wanted to “come out with a vengeance” in his first start after the All-Star break. The Houston Astros felt the wrath of the Chicago White Sox ace right hander. Giolito pitched a three-hitter, José Abreu launched a three-run homer and the White Sox...
MLBMidland Daily News

Houston-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox second. Yoan Moncada grounds out to shallow infield, Framber Valdez to Yuli Gurriel. Jake Burger walks. Billy Hamilton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jake Burger out at second. Seby Zavala hit by pitch. Billy Hamilton to second. Danny Mendick singles to shallow left field. Seby Zavala to second. Billy Hamilton scores. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Alvarez Blast Propels Astros to Win in Opener Against Cleveland, 4-3.

In the last recap, I said Yordan Alvarez couldn’t hit a beach ball. Maybe, but his two-run home run tonight was some kind of a ball, and it sure went a long way. After an 0-22 stint, Yordan had two hits and two crucial RBI in this close 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. It was half the Astros run production, the other two runs coming from a Yuli Gurriel double in the first inning, and a two-out RBI single by Martin Maldonado in the fourth.
MLBatozsportsnashville.com

AtoZ Picks: Back the better lineup and ace at home in Cleveland Indians-Houston Astros on Monday

The Houston Astros host the Cleveland Indians on Monday night for game one of their series. J.C. Mejia gets the ball for the Cleveland Indians. He comes in with a 1-4 record and a 7.42 ERA. The Houston Astros give the ball to their ace Zack Greinke. He has a 8-3 record and a 3.59 ERA. The Astros have one of the best lineups in the league and with their ace on the mound, there is one bet that we are hitting.
MLBMLB

'Altuve did it again' with walk-off HR vs. Yanks

HOUSTON -- There was no way Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was escaping the field at Minute Maid Park on Sunday afternoon without having his jersey ripped off by his teammates. Not after Altuve and the Astros had to refute speculation for the past 20 months that the reason Altuve...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Valdez expected to start for the Astros against White Sox

Houston Astros (56-37, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (55-36, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (7-3, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -121, Astros +104; over/under...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Rodón dominates through 7, White Sox blank Astros 4-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and the Chicago White Sox topped the Houston Astros 4-0 on Sunday. Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second...
MLBexpressnews.com

White Sox pitchers combine for one-hit shutout of Astros in series finale

CHICAGO — A threat of ridiculousness required Dusty Baker to act. His club needed a spark of some kind to awaken from this post All-Star slumber. His cleanup hitter is cratering. His shortstop is slumping. No one in the organization wants to say when Alex Bregman will begin a minor league rehab assignment and return to a lineup that desperately needs him.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Bats Go Limp for Second Straight Game. Get Shut out 4-0

After any lopsided win by the Astros, my son always says, “They wasted runs. Now they’re going to lose some games.”. Well the extra runs the Astros scored in their 7-1 victory Friday wouldn’t have helped much in the 10-1 mashing they took last night, but a few of those runs would have helped this afternoon.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

A Trade for Max Scherzer Could Make The Astros Unstoppable

The Houston Astros currently have the third-best record in the American League at 56-38. They boast the best offense in baseball but have several big holes on their pitching staff. One of them would be filled by acquiring a legit ace like Max Scherzer. In fact, a move like that could make Houston unstoppable.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Cleveland-Houston Runs

Astros first. Jose Altuve grounds out to second base, J.C. Mejia to Cesar Hernandez to Bobby Bradley. Michael Brantley singles to right field. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep right center field, advances to 3rd. Michael Brantley scores. Yordan Alvarez walks. Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker called out on strikes.
MLBClick2Houston.com

With Yankees in town, Astros plan conveniently-timed giveaways for the fans

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have some conveniently-timed giveaways for the first 10,000 fans at Minute Maid Park on each day for their three-game home series that starts tonight against the New York Yankees. FRIDAY, JULY 9: Replica 2019 American League Championship Trophy. SATURDAY, JULY 10: Replica 2019 American League...

Comments / 0

Community Policy