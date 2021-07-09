LEADING OFF: Astros' giveaways sure to grab Yanks' attention

The Houston Astros host the Cleveland Indians on Monday night for game one of their series. J.C. Mejia gets the ball for the Cleveland Indians. He comes in with a 1-4 record and a 7.42 ERA. The Houston Astros give the ball to their ace Zack Greinke. He has a 8-3 record and a 3.59 ERA. The Astros have one of the best lineups in the league and with their ace on the mound, there is one bet that we are hitting.