Lincolnshire, IL

Lincolnshire trustee laments possibly ‘feeing up’ residents as talk of possible stormwater utility charge again tabled

By Graydon Megan
Chicago Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincolnshire trustees, meeting as the Committee of the Whole June 28, continued a previous discussion on possibly establishing a stormwater utility fee. At the Village Board meeting that preceded the COTW meeting that night, mayor Elizabeth Brandt spoke about rainstorms that had taken place June 26. She said the storm dropped more than 1.5 inches of rain in less than 45 minutes. The rate of rainfall was over 3 inches per hour, she said, acknowledging the storm exceeded the capacity of the street storm drains to move water into the village storm sewer system. Village officials noted the Des Plaines River rose 1 foot in that time as well.

www.chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

