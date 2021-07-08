Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold Futures Settle Slightly Lower After Five Successive Days Of Gains

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 12 days ago

Gold futures settled lower on Thursday, snapping a five-session winning streak. However, a sell-off in global stocks, lower bond yields and a weak dollar limited gold’s downside. Global stocks tumbled today amid rising worries about the outlook for global economic rebound after China said its central bank would ease its...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#Copper#The Labor Department#Fed#Instaforex Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see price bounces; traders look to outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, on rebounds from selling...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Return Higher Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 9 cents, November soybeans are up 18 1/4 cents and September KC wheat is up 14 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are starting higher, taking back part of Monday’s 726-point loss, related to concerns about a recent increase in COVID-19 infections. September crude oil is trading a little higher after falling over $5.00 Monday. A report on June housing starts is due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT.
fxempire.com

Silver Price Prediction – Silver Drops as Momentum Remains Negative

Silver prices dropped again on Tuesday following a robust decline on Monday. The dollar edged higher, weighing on silver and generating headwinds for the entire precious metals complex. U.S. Yields where mixed. Another piece of the housing puzzle was released on Tuesday with the Commerce Department reported Housing Starts and building permits.
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

U.S. Treasury Yields Climb, 10-Year Yield Rises to 1.21%

The number of building permits issued in June, as well as the number of new housing construction projects started last month in the U.S., are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. An auction will be held on Tuesday for $35 billion of 42-day bills. U.S. Treasury...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD posts small daily gains above 1.2750 as oil selloff weakens

USD/CAD goes into consolidation after jumping to multi-month highs. US Dollar Index continues to edge higher, holds above 92.00. Crude oil stays quiet following Monday's sharp decline. Following Monday's upsurge, the USD/CAD pair preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level since late January at 1.2805 on Tuesday. However,...
Marketstribuneledgernews.com

ADB: Asia-Pacific economies to see slightly lower growth in 2021

Manila — Economies in Asia and the Pacific were projected to grow at a slightly lower rate this year as renewed coronavirus outbreaks hampered recovery in the region, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Tuesday. The Manila-based bank lowered its growth projection in the region to 7.2 per cent in...
Stockskfgo.com

Futures bounce after steep selloff; IBM gains on strong results

(Reuters) – Futures tracking Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Tuesday, as economically sensitive stocks rebounded following a sharp selloff in the previous session, while shares of IBM jumped after posting strong second-quarter results. Shares of International Business Machines Corp gained 4.0% in premarket trading as brokerages raised their price...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD renews multi-month lows, closes in on 0.7300

AUD/USD remains under constant bearish pressure on Tuesday. US Dollar Index extends rally, renews multi-month highs above 93.00. Mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US failed to trigger a market reaction. The AUD/USD pair edged lower during the Asian session before going into a consolidation phase around 0.7330 during the...
Economykitco.com

Gold prices holding on to gains following mixed U.S housing construction data

(Kitco News) - The gold market is hold on to modest gains but seeing little reaction to mixing U.S. housing construction data. U.S. housing starts rose 6.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.64million units in June, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. The data beat expectations as economists were expecting to see an annual construction rate of 1.59 million homes. May’s data was revised slightly lower to f 1.55 million units.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price remains constructive as inflation rises - Haywood Research

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In its latest precious metals forecast, analysts at Haywood Research slightly increased their outlook for gold and silver...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops toward 1.2700 amid modest oil rebound

USD/CAD lost its traction after rising above 1.2800 on Tuesday. US Dollar Index consolidates daily gains around 93.00. Positive shift seen in risk sentiment is helping crude oil stage a rebound. The USD/CAD pair extended its rally and advanced beyond 1.2800 for the first time in five months. With risk...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tests key moving averages before next move

Gold lost its traction after rising above $1,820 on Tuesday. XAU/USD fluctuates between the 100-day and 200-day SMAs. Broad-based USD strength continues to limit gold's upside. After dipping below $1,800 at the start of the week, gold managed to close virtually unchanged at $1,812 on Monday despite the broad-based USD...
Marketskitco.com

Gold holding slight gains in quieter summertime trading

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on a mild rebound from...
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Falling Yields are Bullish, But Weaker Dollar Needed to Fuel Rally

Gold futures are trading higher on Tuesday as the U.S. Dollar eased from a three-month high, making the dollar-denominated asset a more attractive investment. Weaker Treasury yields are also providing support. Updated reports predicting a slowdown in the global economic recovery due to rising COVID-19 cases is likely the catalyst behind the market’s early strength.
MarketsForexTV.com

Treasuries Turn Lower After Initially Extending Yesterday's Rally

Treasuries initially extended the rally seen in the previous session but turned lower over the course of the trading day on Tuesday. Bond prices pulled back well off their early highs and ended the day moderately lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.8 basis points to 1.209 percent after hitting a low of 1.128 percent.
TrafficForexTV.com

Crude Oil Futures Rebound, Settle Higher

Despite suffering a setback after a modest uptick at the start, crude oil futures rebounded and settled notably higher on Tuesday, even as traders continued to remain concerned about the outlook for energy demand and possible oversupply in the market. Surging coronavirus cases and news about some countries resorting to...
Economykdow.biz

Gold higher, silver lower

The July gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1810.90 an ounce – up $2.20. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $24.98 an ounce – down 15 cents.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound from 5-month lows

(Adds afternoon pricing, comments) By Herbert Lash and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Yields on 10-year Treasuries rebounded from five-month lows on Tuesday after the previous session's biggest single-day decline since February, as traders scrambled to hedge positions amidst the unexpected rally in U.S. bond prices. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note has plunged almost 30 basis points in a week after the Federal Reserve persuaded investors data for June released July 13 showing the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years was transitory. The slide in yields has confounded investors, who say fundamentals suggest the 10-year Treasury will be trading by the end of this year to yield 2%, or almost double Tuesday's lows. What appeared to be short-covering in mid-curve Eurodollars early in the session initially pulled long end yields down, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC. "In that sense, there's not so much of a fundamental driver on 10-year yields, but rather a trading one," LeBas said. Ten-year Treasury yields rose 2.9 basis points to 1.210%, after tumbling to 1.128% earlier in the session. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 5.4 basis points to 1.869%. Trading was volatile. Ten-year Treasury yields overnight rose to nearly 1.22%. Yields on Monday declined as rising COVID-19 infections globally sparked concerns about the economic outlook and sent investors scrambling for safety in U.S. and German bonds, despite relatively robust economic data and corporate earnings. "Equity markets were pricing an explosion of growth and margins over the next two to three years and it's clear now we won't have that," said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management. Bond markets appeared too pessimistic in starting to price in a sharp downturn. "We don't think we will have recession, just long-term growth that won't be as beautiful as what was expected by investors in the January-March period," Colin said. The downward move has been led by the longer end of the market, flattening the yield curve significantly. Reflecting the growth concerns, the gap between two-year and 10-year yields remains below 100 basis points, having been at 122 bps at the start of July. The recent moves might be more than convexity hedging from holders of mortgage securities who are buying duration as well as receiving fixed-income swaps, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York. "But broadly speaking, this seems to be much more flow driven than just position unwinding," she said. The reversal on Treasuries boosted euro zone bonds too, with 10-year German yields extending their fall. They were last down 0.3 basis points at negative 0.415% Inflation-adjusted 10-year yields inched to minus 1.10%, not far off the record lows around minus 1.113% last touched in January. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 101.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.6 basis points at 0.194%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.43%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.264%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 20 Tuesday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-222/256 0.1935 -0.016 Three-year note 100-14/256 0.3566 -0.021 Five-year note 100-248/256 0.6754 -0.015 Seven-year note 101-226/256 0.9689 0.005 10-year note 103-212/256 1.2102 0.029 20-year bond 107-192/256 1.784 0.049 30-year bond 111-132/256 1.8694 0.054 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 9.25 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.00 1.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.75 0.75 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, Treasury yields rebound

July 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as a buoyant dollar and a rebound in U.S. Treasury yields stemmed inflows into the safe-haven bullion spurred by fears the Delta coronavirus variant may stall a global recovery. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,808.45 per ounce, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy