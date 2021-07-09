Cancel
Treasuries Extend Upward Trend But Close Off Early Highs

After extending their recent rally in early trading on Thursday, treasuries gave back some ground as the session progressed. Bond prices still closed firmly in positive territory but off their best levels of the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 3.3 basis points to 1.288 percent after hitting a low of 1.268 percent.

