MILWAUKEE - For eight years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has worked toward the moment he and the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves in right now: one win away from an NBA championship. So it should come with little surprise that Monday afternoon, a little more than 24 hours before playing the biggest game of his NBA career, when he and the Bucks can win the title in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at home against the Phoenix Suns, Antetokounmpo admitted that the mantra that he's repeated ad nauseum throughout these playoffs - to stay focused on the present, and not think about the future - is harder to live by than ever.