Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartley, IA

Harold Hoftyzer Sr., 93, Sheldon, formerly of Hartley

nwestiowa.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTLEY—Harold Marion Hoftyzer Sr., 93, Sheldon, formerly of Hartley, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Orange City Area Health System in Orange City. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Hartley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley. Visitation will with family present will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the funeral home.

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Sheldon, IA
Sheldon, IA
Obituaries
City
Orange City, IA
City
Hartley, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Drama over the debt ceiling is the last thing America's economy needs

New York (CNN Business) — America's road to economic recovery is littered with obstacles, beginning with soaring inflation and the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant. Now political bickering in Washington is looming as yet another hurdle. If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the federal government will likely run out...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in Los Angeles court to sex assaults

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff's deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he has been serving a 23-year prison term.
NFLABC News

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn't get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy