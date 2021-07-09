Triple shooting on city's west side leaves two dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers are investigating after three people were found shot on the city's west side Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace just after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male inside of a vehicle who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

They also located another individual along along the 3000 block of West 34th Street inside a vehicle who also sustained injuries consistent with that of a gunshot wound. That person was also taken to an area hospital where they are said to be stable.

IMPD Officer William Young said in an email that one person has died. The other person's condition is unknown. Young said he believes the two incidents are connected.

Around the same time officers were investigating these shootings, they received word of another person shot in the 1100 block of North Elder Avenue. It's unknown if this particular incident is connected with the previous two.

According to a release sent by IMPD PIO Genae Cook, found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

WRTV

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.