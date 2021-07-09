Guest Column: Don Guanella tract provides once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

Earlier this month, the Delaware County Council took the first step to creating the largest County-owned park at the former Don Guanella property in Marple Township. By protecting and preserving the 213-acre site, one of the County’s last large tracts of open space in a densely populated area, Council will be creating a long-term asset that will provide immediate and ongoing economic and environmental benefits as it improves County residents’ quality of life. It is a once in a generation opportunity and we are proud to be taking this important step.