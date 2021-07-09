Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sully Says: Ready to move on to football season

By Stephen Sullivan
KATV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears from now, fans will be talking about the "Spring of Kopps" and the best Hog team that didn't make it to Omaha. It won't be next week until Kevin Kopps completes a sweep of college baseball's most important awards, but I've already moved on to the football season. I...

katv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Odom
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Football Season#American Football#Hog#Sec#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen’s Response To Georgia Question Is Going Viral

College football is almost back. Don’t believe us? Florida head coach Dan Mullen trash-talked Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs at SEC media days on Monday. Georgia is, once again, receiving plenty of hype ahead of the 2021-22 season. There’s plenty of reason to believe the Bulldogs can finally live up to it. Mullen is skeptical.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Announces College GameDay Destinations For First 2 Weeks

ESPN has revealed its first two College GameDay locations for the 2021 season, including a Week 0 trip that will mark a first for the popular show. The GameDay crew will start things off with a journey to Atlanta for the Week 0 matchup between North Carolina Central and Alcorn State on August 28. It will be the first time the show will visit the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff game.
NFLNCAA.com

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25 for the 2021 season

The 2021 college football season is set to begin next month. Alabama is the defending national champion and is expected to be right in the mix again as coach Nick Saban looks to win another title — he has with the Tide and seven overall. Besides Alabama, look for Ohio...
NFLchatsports.com

Higgins ready for breakout season

Tee Higgins is ready for a breakout season in year two of his NFL career. The Bengals selected Higgins with the 33rd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and it paid off for them in his rookie season. Higgins proved a reliable weapon for Joe Burrow hauling in 67 passes...
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

College football reacts to Bryce Young, Alabama's $1 million man

HOOVER, Ala. — Bryce Young wasn’t at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback won’t even be one of Alabama’s two representatives when the Crimson Tide arrives at the event Wednesday. That didn’t stop him from becoming the main talking point of the day. Young found his name in...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
VolunteerCountry

Josh Heupel Moves Into Sporting News Top-40 of Sporting News Head Coach Rankings

"I'm excited about what we're embarking on," Josh Heupel said during his introductory press conference at Tennessee. "I'm excited to be a part of Vol Nation. I'm excited to do my very best for the state of Tennessee every single day. I promise you that our staff will do the exact same thing and I promise you that we are going to embark on becoming what we're capable of becoming as a football program day-by-day and chasing and winning championships."
NFLCBS Sports

Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Ready for third season

Abram (hip) participated in the offseason program and will be ready for training camp, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports. A 2019 first-round pick, Abram played just one game as a rookie, but he demonstrated his upside in 2020 by stacking up 86 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions over 13 games. Toward the end of the season, Abram began playing the box safety role, often lining up more like a linebacker than a safety, where he was able to stop the run and pressure the quarterback more often. Abram believes that role fits his talents best, and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has already revealed his plans to feature Abram accordingly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy