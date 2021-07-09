Sully Says: Ready to move on to football season

Abram (hip) participated in the offseason program and will be ready for training camp, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports. A 2019 first-round pick, Abram played just one game as a rookie, but he demonstrated his upside in 2020 by stacking up 86 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions over 13 games. Toward the end of the season, Abram began playing the box safety role, often lining up more like a linebacker than a safety, where he was able to stop the run and pressure the quarterback more often. Abram believes that role fits his talents best, and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has already revealed his plans to feature Abram accordingly.