The Last Duel trailer has been released online, giving moviegoers a look at Ridley Scott's new Medieval period piece about a 14th-century duel to the death between a knight (Matt Damon) and his squire (Adam Driver), after the squire is accused of having raped the knight's wife (Jodie Comer). The film also stars Ben Affleck as a French nobleman, who presides over the accusation and resulting conflict. Damon and Affleck also re-united to do the screenplay for The Last Duel, working alongside Nicole Holofcener (Enough Said). If nothing else, it's an interesting mixed bag of talent coming together for this project.