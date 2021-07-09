Padres notes: Blake Snell will not start again this half; Nabil Crismatt will be back
The bullpen covered seven innings in Wednesday night’s blowout loss to Washington and six more after Yu Darvish lasted just three innings Thursday. Further complicating matters, the Padres appear to be planning for another bullpen game Friday as left-hander Blake Snell has been slow to recover from the food poisoning that briefly sent him to the injured list last week and will not pitch again until after the All-Star break.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
