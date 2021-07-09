Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres notes: Blake Snell will not start again this half; Nabil Crismatt will be back

By Jeff Sanders
sandiegouniontribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bullpen covered seven innings in Wednesday night’s blowout loss to Washington and six more after Yu Darvish lasted just three innings Thursday. Further complicating matters, the Padres appear to be planning for another bullpen game Friday as left-hander Blake Snell has been slow to recover from the food poisoning that briefly sent him to the injured list last week and will not pitch again until after the All-Star break.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Norwood
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Dinelson Lamet
Person
Craig Stammen
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Nabil Crismatt
Person
Ryan Weathers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Triple A El Paso#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Padres starting Victor Caratini at catcher on Thursday

San Diego Padres catcher Victor Caratini is batting eighth in Thursday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Caratini will make his 65th appearance behind the plate after Webster Rivas was given a breather against right-hander Max Scherzer. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on roster moves, Crismatt, Snell’s strength, attacking Scherzer, Darvish, Lamet and Nola bracing for a rehab assignment

With relievers Nabil Crismatt and Nick Ramirez working five and two innings, respectively, Wednesday, and Blake Snell questionable to make his start Friday night, the Padres Thursday recalled Daniel Camarena and James Norwood from Triple-A El Paso and sent Crismatt and Ramirez to the Chihuahuas. Padres manager Jayce Tingler also...
MLBnumberfire.com

Webster Rivas starting for Padres on Friday

San Diego Padres catcher Webster Rivas is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivas is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Rockies stater Kyle Freeland. In 54 plate appearances this season, Rivas has a .196 batting average...
MLBABC30 Fresno

Paddack expected to start as Padres host the Nationals

LINE: Padres -181, Nationals +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Nationals will take on the Padres Wednesday. The Padres are 31-16 in home games in 2020. The San Diego offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .300.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Snell scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (38-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (52-38, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -235, Rockies +195; over/under is 8...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Blake Snell: Placed on injured list

Snell was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with gastroenteritis, retroactive to July 6. Snell was scratched from his Friday start against Colorado as he continues to feel fatigue from the illness. His move to the IL comes as no surprise, and he'll be eligible for activation when the club returns from the All-Star break July 16. Reiss Knehr was recalled from Double-A San Antonio to start in place of Snell on Friday.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Nationals activate RHP Fedde to start vs. Padres

Washington Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde was activated from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's road game against the San Diego Padres. Fedde (4-4, 3.90 ERA) was on the IL due to an oblique injury. Fedde, 28, last pitched on June 23 when he gave up five runs and...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres notes: Petco Park filling up more often; Snell, Strahm progressing; O’Grady is back

Fans are showing up to see the Padres win. “You put a winning, exciting product on the field and fans are responding,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner said this week. Saturday night’s sellout will be the team’s sixth in the 16 games they have played since state regulations allowed Petco Park to operate at full capacity in mid-June. It will be the 13th time in those 16 games that the crowd exceeded 30,000.
MLBFOX Sports

Musgrove expected to start for the Padres against the Rockies

LINE: Padres -183, Rockies +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Padres Saturday. The Padres are 33-17 in home games in 2020. San Diego is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .294.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Ryan Weathers starts final game of first half

The Padres have just one quality start in their last 12 games; they are 6-6 over that stretch. The Padres close the first half Sunday against the Rockies (1:10 p.m.) in search of just their second quality start since June 27. Over their last 12 games (6-6), the pitching staff has a 5.07 ERA against a collection of teams — the Reds, Phillies, Nationals and Rockies — that are a combined 12 games under .500 as the Padres have slipped five games behind the NL-West leading Giants.
MLBfantasypros.com

Depth Chart Review: Injured Mets & Marlins, Debuts for Brandon Marsh & Jarren Duran

Coming off of the weekend post-All-Star break, we have a ton of news and notes. We have some prospect debuts of Brandon Marsh and Jarren Duran, with the latter making an immediate impact on Monday night. Jarred Kelenic returns, and Josiah Gray expects to make his debut on Tuesday. Although we have positive news, it comes with some significant injuries to Jazz Chisholm, Francisco Lindor, and Jacob deGrom. We’ll do our best to keep up to date with the fantasy-relevant news and notes from the past week.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Nats Open Second Half Against Padres in DC

As the calendar turns to the latter half of July, the Nationals are looking to catch some momentum before the Trade Deadline. The NL East is still cracked open because the Mets have not run away with the division, and the Nationals, for all their faults, are in a position where they can make a legitimate run at the division crown if they can have a run at it like they did in June.
MLBarcamax.com

Padres hoping for more and less of the same in second half

WASHINGTON — The Padres have been spectacular. “Having five All-Stars,” closer Mark Melancon said, “it’s not surprising.”. The Padres have been disappointing. “There were some games we could have won that we lost,” third baseman Manny Machado said. The Padres have 69 games to get their act together. “Going into...
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on Blake Snell and Drew Pomeranz to the IL, Reiss Knehr up from AA and updates on Darvish and Caratini

For the second straight day, the Padres made moves involving four pitchers Friday. This time, Blake Snell (illness) and Drew Pomeranz (shoulder and forearm soreness) were placed on the injured list with right-hander Reiss Knehr promoted from Double-A San Antonio to start Friday night’s series opener against Colorado and Miguel Diaz recalled from Triple-A El Paso.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Expected to start Monday

The Padres are planning to activate Darvish (hip) from the 10-day injured list to start Monday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Darvish landed on the IL with left hip inflammation July 11, but if he's indeed reinstated Monday, he will have spent just the minimum 10 days off the active roster. Darvish was roughed up by the Nationals in his last outing before the break, allowing six runs on eight hits across just three innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy