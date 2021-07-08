Congresswoman Nikema Williams Announces Amended Funeral Assistance for Georgians Who Lost Loved Ones to COVID-19
Congresswoman Nikema Williams (GA-05) announced that FEMA has amended the agency's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance policy to assist Georgians who lost loved ones to COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic. Congresswoman Williams helped pass the funeral assistance program as part of the American Rescue Plan.
