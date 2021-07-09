Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

27 residents at Santa Rosa homeless shelter test positive for COVID delta variant

By KTVU staff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA, Calif. - A vulnerable homeless population in the North Bay is experiencing a COVID-19, delta variant outbreak, Santa Rosa city officials said on Thursday. Catholic Charities, which operates Samuel L. Jones Hall Homeless Shelter, became aware of the potential exposure last Friday when two people staying at the shelter tested positive for the variant. Catholic Charities and the city are responding to the outbreak.

