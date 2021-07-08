Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Chrisley Knows Best' Sets Season 9 Premiere Date: Watch the Supertease! (Exclusive)

WHAS 11
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChrisley Knows Best will kick off season 9 on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network, ET can exclusively reveal. In the first look at the supertease of the upcoming season, which ET exclusively debuts, Todd Chrisley prepares to celebrate his 52nd birthday, while he and wife Julie find themselves house hunting for their dream home in Nashville, Tennessee, and crashing with Nanny Faye for the time being.

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Chrisley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrisley Knows Best#Fortune Teller#Usa Network#Race#Usa Network#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on CBS later this year, and we now have an official premiere date for the new show. According to TV Line, NCIS: Hawai'i will debut on Sept. 20, at 10 p.m. ET. The new series will close out CBS' Monday night lineup, which features fan-favorite sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., then the original NCIS at 9 p.m., which provides a lead-in for the new series.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle, 29, secretly ‘turned parents into police’ before tax fraud charges

CHRISLEY Knows Best star Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle, 29, secretly helped build authorities’ case against his dad and stepmom, Julie, before they were charged with tax fraud. The Sun can exclusively reveal Todd has “forgiven” his son for aiding in the investigation, as the Chrisley Knows Best stars were charged with 12 counts including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, tax evasion, aiding the filing of false tax returns and more in August 2019.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Not Lindsie Chrisley’s Real Father? Todd Kills With Kindness In Response

Lindsie Chrisley recently mentioned that Todd was NOT her biological father on Instagram. Todd revealed that someone brought this to his attention during this week’s episode of Chrisley Confessions. Now, he didn’t get upset or angry in his response to his daughter basically disowning him on social media. Instead, he killed her with kindness in his response.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

YUCK!! What Has Savannah Chrisley Done To Her Face?!

Chrisley Knows Best followers don’t seem too keen on Savannah Chrisley’s look and some even imply that she’s had something done to her face. Savannah seems to handle critics well, however, do these followers take it too far? Keep reading to find out what people are saying about Growing Up Chrisley co-star Savannah Chrisley and her face.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'NCIS' Sets Season 19 Premiere Date: See the CBS Fall 2021 Schedule

CBS has set its fall 2021 schedule, which kicks off in September. NCIS will launch its 19th season on a new night -- Mondays -- starting Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. An entire night of FBI begins Tuesday, Sept. 21 with a three-show crossover event that opens with FBI, followed by FBI: Most Wanted and the launch of new series, FBI: International.
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Hulu’s series about the birth of the Staten Island hip-hop collective, will return to the streaming service for its second season this September. The 10-episode Season One premiered on Hulu in September 2019. The second season kicks off two years later on September 8th with the first three episodes of Season 2; subsequent episodes will be released on “Wu-Wednesdays.”
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CinemaBlend

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick things We Know About The Final Season

The premiere episodes of Season 8 will air on Thursday, August 12th on NBC at 8 p.m. EST. While the season will kick off with two back-to-back episodes, the rest of it will air one episode at a time on Thursday nights. The timing is a bit odd, but NBC is probably counting on the Olympics to advertise the new season and draw in more viewers. Not that Brooklyn Nine-Nine needs the help: 24 million viewers watched the most recent season, per Variety.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere Date & First Look: What’s Next for Geralt & Ciri? (VIDEO)

Finally! Thanks to WitcherCon on July 9, we now have quite a bit more information about the Henry Cavill-starring The Witcher Season 2. First of all, the “Deck of Destiny” panel — with cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M Khayisa, and Paul Bullion and showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich — revealed the new season will premiere on Netflix on Friday, December 17, just before the end of the year. (Previously, Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos pointed to the fourth quarter — October, November, or December — for its return date.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12 Premiere Date Revealed

“Blue Bloods” will be back soon. The CBS ensemble cop drama revealed today that Season 12 of the show will premiere on Oct. 1. “We’re gathering around the dinner table again!” the show’s official Twitter account tweeted Monday. “The new season of #BlueBloods premieres October 1st.”. CBS Renewed ‘Blue Bloods’...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiere date set for September 2021

ABC has announced when its fall 2021 shows will return. Grey’s Anatomy is on the list. Here’s when Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will premiere. We knew Grey’s Anatomy would be part of the fall 2021 schedule. ABC made that very clear, keeping it in the 9/8c timeslot on TGIT. Now we get to know when the official premiere date will be.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 premiere date: Will be impacted by shutdowns?

There’s some bad news to report from the set of Bridgerton season 2, and we’re already wondering how some of it will impact the show’s short-term future. Let’s kick things off with the facts. According to a new report from Deadline, the historical drama is shutting down indefinitely (and for the second time this production period) after a staff member on the show tested positive for the virus. The suspension this time will allow producers to figure out the best way to continue amidst the spread of the dangerous Delta variant. This is a tough show to film during a global health crisis — it requires a lot of people to be on-screen at the same time and due to the historical setting, it’s not like you can write a virus into the overall story.
TV Series/Film

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Sets December Premiere Date: Toss a Coin to See New Images

Hold on to your Witcher hats! (Is that a thing? If not, it should be.) Netflix has revealed that The Witcher is coming back for a second season this December. That’s right, in just a few short months, we’ll be able to see Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and everyone’s favorite bard, Jaskier (Joey Batey), getting into trouble on The Continent. During WitcherCon, Netflix shared some first-look images as well as the names of the upcoming episodes.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Chucky: Syfy Reveals Premiere Date for Horror Series (Watch)

Chucky is finally going back out on a hunt. The series, based on the horror movie franchise, will arrive on Syfy and USA Network in October. It was expected to arrive sooner but the pandemic delayed production. The killer doll, who has been scaring moviegoers for 30 years, will terrorize a whole new location in the upcoming TV series.
Tacoma, WAtvseriesfinale.com

Tacoma FD: Season Three; truTV Sets Comedy Series’ Return Date (Watch)

Tacoma FD is returning to truTV for its third season this fall, and the cable channel has now released a trailer. Starring Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan, and Hassie Harrison, the comedy series follows the firefighters of Station 24 in Tacoma, Washington. Viewers will see 13 episodes air on Thursday nights.
TV SeriesComicBook

Dino Hunters Season 2 Premiere Date on Discovery Channel Revealed (Exclusive)

After an impressive debut outing, the Dino Hunters crew is returning for an all-new season, with the Discovery Channel confirming that the series will return on July 30th. While the deserts the stars are investigating might now feel like desolate wastelands, they were once home to some of the biggest and most well-known beasts on Earth, with Season 2 hoping to uncover all-new secrets about the massive monsters, while also using cutting-edge CGI to envision what these dinosaurs would have looked like on their home turf. Check out a promo for Season 2 of Dino Hunters above before the series officially returns on July 30th on the Discovery Channel.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Witcher Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

The first season of The Witcher premiered on December 20th, 2019, and went on to dominate the Netflix most-watched list for weeks on end to become the platform’s biggest-ever original episodic series. Naturally, we’ve all been expecting the hotly-anticipated sophomore run of episodes to follow suit time-wise. It’s been a...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...

Comments / 0

Community Policy