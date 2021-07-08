'Chrisley Knows Best' Sets Season 9 Premiere Date: Watch the Supertease! (Exclusive)
Chrisley Knows Best will kick off season 9 on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network, ET can exclusively reveal. In the first look at the supertease of the upcoming season, which ET exclusively debuts, Todd Chrisley prepares to celebrate his 52nd birthday, while he and wife Julie find themselves house hunting for their dream home in Nashville, Tennessee, and crashing with Nanny Faye for the time being.www.whas11.com
