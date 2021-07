SAN FRANCISCO — Max Scherzer couldn’t pick his favorite All-Star Game moment. Each was special in its own way. Take 2013, for example, when Scherzer was selected for the first time and started for the American League. That same year was Mariano Rivera’s last All-Star Game, and Scherzer got to share a clubhouse and dugout with the only player to receive 100 percent of the vote on his way to the Hall of Fame. Scherzer was also there to send off Derek Jeter and David Ortiz. The reel goes on and on.