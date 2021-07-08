Telus International Receives Another Composite Rating Upgrade

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.22.