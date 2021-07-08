Cancel
Telus International Receives Another Composite Rating Upgrade

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, GLENN LARKIN
Investor's Business Daily
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelus International (TIXT) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Thursday, up from 94 the day before. The new score indicates the company is now outperforming 96% of all stocks in terms of the most important fundamental and technical stock-picking criteria. Winning stocks often have a 95 or higher rating in the early stages of a new price run, so that's an important benchmark to look for when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.

