Del Norte County, CA

Forest Service accepting project proposals

By The Triplicate
Daily Triplicate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gasquet Ranger District (RD)/ Smith River National Recreation Area (NRA) announces that the Del Norte County Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will be holding a virtual public meetings July 20th from 4:00-8:00 PM PDT via Microsoft Teams app click here to join the meeting– download the Teams App prior OR call-in: 1-323-886-7051, passcode 763211748#). Additional meetings may be scheduled on July 21st and 22nd to discuss any remaining agenda topics.

