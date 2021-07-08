Cancel
MU softball adds former pitcher Norman to coaching staff

By Anthony Kristensen
Elkhart Truth
 14 days ago

Missouri softball announced that former Tigers pitcher Madi Norman is returning to the team as a volunteer assistant coach. Norman pitched for Missouri from 2017-19. "Madi was not only an outstanding player here at Mizzou who won us a lot of ball games, but more importantly, she was a tremendous role model," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. "She has tremendous ties to the youth softball community, the Columbia area and especially our alumni."

