“So whether we are at home or away, we make it our aim to please the Lord.”. If someone asked you about your main goal in life, what would come to mind? I’m sure many would say to achieve happiness, become rich, raise a good family, be a successful this or that, etc. All those things can be good and right but for Christians there must be something even bigger and deeper than the typical American aspirations. Paul is reminding the Corinthians of this very thing. Paul implores them to strive to please the Lord above all else, whether they are at home in their physical bodies and away from the Lord or away from their physical bodies and at home with the Lord. Regardless of our condition, our aim remains the same.